Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

19203 W 95th Lane

19203 West 95th Lane · (303) 750-2900 ext. 1001
Location

19203 West 95th Lane, Jefferson County, CO 80007

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 19203 W 95th Lane · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2256 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Stunning Brand New Ranch Style Home Backing to Open Space -= Great Views - Candelas Neighborhood - 4 Bedrooms
3 Bathrooms
Hand-scraped Hardwood Floors
Gorgeous Kitchen With High End Appliance Package
Beautiful Counters - Huge Island
Gas Fireplace
Stunning Master, With En-Suite Bath, Dual Shower Heads, Hugh Pass Thru Closet to Laundry Room
3 Car Tandem Garage
Unfinished Basement Approximately 2200 Sq Ft
Backs up to Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge beautiful backyard views of open space and mountains
Views of Flat Iron Mountains

Lots of greenspace and walking/biking trails throughout community

Community pool and fitness center

The Preston floor plan, in Lennars Grand Collection, is a 2,256 square foot ranch home that is large and functional with the luxury of having everything on the same level. With four bedrooms, the master suite includes a separate shower and garden tub, dual vanities and a massive walk-in closet, while the secondary bedrooms have easy access to their own full-size bathrooms. The heart of the home, is an expansive open area that encompasses the kitchen, breakfast nook, a study, and an enormous family room. The kitchen features a pantry and a large working island, and just off the family room, is a convenient owners entry and laundry room, right next to the 3-car garage.

From

(RLNE5671655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19203 W 95th Lane have any available units?
19203 W 95th Lane has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19203 W 95th Lane have?
Some of 19203 W 95th Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19203 W 95th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19203 W 95th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19203 W 95th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19203 W 95th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19203 W 95th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19203 W 95th Lane offers parking.
Does 19203 W 95th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19203 W 95th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19203 W 95th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19203 W 95th Lane has a pool.
Does 19203 W 95th Lane have accessible units?
No, 19203 W 95th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19203 W 95th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19203 W 95th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19203 W 95th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19203 W 95th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
