Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:50 PM

14758 West Ellsworth Avenue - 1

14758 West Ellsworth Avenue · (720) 394-0272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14758 West Ellsworth Avenue, Jefferson County, CO 80401
Sixth Avenue West Townhomes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1980 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
You will love this newly remodeled end unit townhouse in desirable Golden neighborhood. Sitting at the base of Green Mountain this townhome boasts new paint, carpet, and vanities. A secluded master suite is outfitted with 3/4 bath and 2 his and hers walk-in closets. Basement could be utilized as 4th bedroom or playroom. Cozy wood burning fireplace. Convenient access to carport via private fenced in patio. Walking distance to community pool. Pet friendly! Includes washer/dryer, 2 covered parking spots, trash, no maintenance exterior.

To set up a showing please email showings@mhtpropertymanagement.com. Due to COVID precautions we are only showing properties to those that apply. For more information on our available rentals and to apply, visit denverrentals.info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14758 West Ellsworth Avenue - 1 have any available units?
14758 West Ellsworth Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14758 West Ellsworth Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 14758 West Ellsworth Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14758 West Ellsworth Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
14758 West Ellsworth Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14758 West Ellsworth Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14758 West Ellsworth Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 14758 West Ellsworth Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 14758 West Ellsworth Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 14758 West Ellsworth Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14758 West Ellsworth Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14758 West Ellsworth Avenue - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 14758 West Ellsworth Avenue - 1 has a pool.
Does 14758 West Ellsworth Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 14758 West Ellsworth Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 14758 West Ellsworth Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14758 West Ellsworth Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 14758 West Ellsworth Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14758 West Ellsworth Avenue - 1 has units with air conditioning.
