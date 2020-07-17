14758 West Ellsworth Avenue - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool

You will love this newly remodeled end unit townhouse in desirable Golden neighborhood. Sitting at the base of Green Mountain this townhome boasts new paint, carpet, and vanities. A secluded master suite is outfitted with 3/4 bath and 2 his and hers walk-in closets. Basement could be utilized as 4th bedroom or playroom. Cozy wood burning fireplace. Convenient access to carport via private fenced in patio. Walking distance to community pool. Pet friendly! Includes washer/dryer, 2 covered parking spots, trash, no maintenance exterior.



To set up a showing please email showings@mhtpropertymanagement.com. Due to COVID precautions we are only showing properties to those that apply. For more information on our available rentals and to apply, visit denverrentals.info.