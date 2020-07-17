All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:47 PM

1274 Red Lodge Drive - 1

1274 Red Lodge Drive · (303) 345-5813
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1274 Red Lodge Drive, Jefferson County, CO 80439
Tanoa and Hiwan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2683 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
yoga
Terrific location! Minutes from 1-70, Elk Meadow Open Space and Evergreen Recreation Center. Walking distance from Bergen Park Shopping area containing King Soopers, Natural Grocers, True Yoga Studio as well as various restaurants and shopping. Open level floor plan that boasts main level living which includes kitchen, living/dining areas, master bedroom, half bath, laundry room with washer and dryer and a spacious 2 car garage. The lower level has a walk out living area to the back yard, 2 bedrooms, full bath and a storage room. Owner pays for HOA (includes trash and snow removal and lawn maintenance). Renter pays for water, electricity, internet/cable/WiFi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1274 Red Lodge Drive - 1 have any available units?
1274 Red Lodge Drive - 1 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1274 Red Lodge Drive - 1 have?
Some of 1274 Red Lodge Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1274 Red Lodge Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1274 Red Lodge Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1274 Red Lodge Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1274 Red Lodge Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1274 Red Lodge Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1274 Red Lodge Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 1274 Red Lodge Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1274 Red Lodge Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1274 Red Lodge Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 1274 Red Lodge Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1274 Red Lodge Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1274 Red Lodge Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1274 Red Lodge Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1274 Red Lodge Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1274 Red Lodge Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1274 Red Lodge Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
