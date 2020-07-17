1274 Red Lodge Drive - 1

Amenities
Terrific location! Minutes from 1-70, Elk Meadow Open Space and Evergreen Recreation Center. Walking distance from Bergen Park Shopping area containing King Soopers, Natural Grocers, True Yoga Studio as well as various restaurants and shopping. Open level floor plan that boasts main level living which includes kitchen, living/dining areas, master bedroom, half bath, laundry room with washer and dryer and a spacious 2 car garage. The lower level has a walk out living area to the back yard, 2 bedrooms, full bath and a storage room. Owner pays for HOA (includes trash and snow removal and lawn maintenance). Renter pays for water, electricity, internet/cable/WiFi