12126 Hosman Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage hot tub

Stunning Mountain Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 3 Car Att. Garage on 1/2 Acre, Short Term Lease - Stunning mountain home. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2026 sq. ft. home on approx. 1/2 acre with 3 car attached garage. Updated kitchen with newer, stainless steel appliances, large center island, lots of cabinets and pantry. Open floor plan , vaulted ceilings, custom lighting and ceiling fans. Bright living area, large windows for great views and entertainment room. Washer and dryer, 2 large decks, hot tub, paved driveway and flat, usable lot. Short term lease, now thru end of June 2020.



(RLNE5359696)