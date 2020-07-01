All apartments in Jefferson County
12126 Hosman Circle
Last updated May 27 2020

12126 Hosman Circle

12126 South Hosman Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12126 South Hosman Circle, Jefferson County, CO 80433
Kings Valley

Amenities

Stunning Mountain Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 3 Car Att. Garage on 1/2 Acre, Short Term Lease - Stunning mountain home. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2026 sq. ft. home on approx. 1/2 acre with 3 car attached garage. Updated kitchen with newer, stainless steel appliances, large center island, lots of cabinets and pantry. Open floor plan , vaulted ceilings, custom lighting and ceiling fans. Bright living area, large windows for great views and entertainment room. Washer and dryer, 2 large decks, hot tub, paved driveway and flat, usable lot. Short term lease, now thru end of June 2020.

(RLNE5359696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12126 Hosman Circle have any available units?
12126 Hosman Circle doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 12126 Hosman Circle have?
Some of 12126 Hosman Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12126 Hosman Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12126 Hosman Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12126 Hosman Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 12126 Hosman Circle is pet friendly.
Does 12126 Hosman Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12126 Hosman Circle offers parking.
Does 12126 Hosman Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12126 Hosman Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12126 Hosman Circle have a pool?
No, 12126 Hosman Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12126 Hosman Circle have accessible units?
No, 12126 Hosman Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12126 Hosman Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12126 Hosman Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12126 Hosman Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 12126 Hosman Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
