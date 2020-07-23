Apartment List
196 Apartments for rent in Holly Hills, CO with gyms

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
17 Units Available
Goldsmith
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$971
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
898 sqft
An exciting community of apartments in Denver, Colorado, Mosaic Apartments puts you in a convenient location next to an array of places to explore.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
25 Units Available
Goldsmith
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,099
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
980 sqft
Our newly remodeled interiors at Monaco South feature spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with expansive living and dining rooms-providing plenty of space for entertaining guests-along with carefully crafted design features including vaulted
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
33 Units Available
Goldsmith
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$902
310 sqft
1 Bedroom
$953
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
870 sqft
Come home to Monaco Lakes, the perfect place to relax and unwind. We offer a variety of spacious floorplans with large windows and abundant closet space. Select units have washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
5 Units Available
University Park
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1010 sqft
Generous storage space throughout, including walk-in closets in all floor plans. Rooftop outdoor lounge. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park and no weight restrictions on pets. Reach the Colorado Light Rail Station and I-25 within minutes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
35 Units Available
Goldsmith
Veranda Highpointe
6343 E Girard Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,260
718 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1158 sqft
Pool and hot tub, along with private lazy river. Fifth floor resident lounges with unbeatable views. Fitness center and yoga studio open 24 hours. Pet wash and walking path. Quick access to I-25 and Southmoor Light Rail Station.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
Goldsmith
The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,184
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
880 sqft
The Croft is a colorful and trendy home with an ultra-modern indoor swimming area and stylish decor throughout. With easy access to I-25, The Croft is city living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 12:08 AM
2 Units Available
Goldsmith
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
794 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ivy Crossing in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated January 6 at 06:43 PM
16 Units Available
University Hills
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,355
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1036 sqft
Experience a thoughtful blend of urban living and an outdoor Colorado lifestyle at Yale 25 Station. We are surrounded by dramatic views of the Rocky Mountains and an array of shopping, dining and recreation opportunities.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
University Park
2695 Garfield Circle
2695 South Garfield Circle, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Come tour this awesome home located in Denver! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, and 900 square feet of livable space. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, hardwood floors, and many cabinets for storage.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Virginia Village
4600 E. Asbury Circle #510
4600 East Asbury Circle, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Beautful 1 Bed 1 Bath (Furnished) Condo in Centre Pointe Station - Large FURNISHED top floor unit with 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom in Centre Pointe Station. REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATH WITHGRANITE,TILE, WOOD. NORTHEASTERN VIEW.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
University Park
1888 S Jackson St Apt 507
1888 South Jackson Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1968 sqft
Spacious Updated Condo with Access to the Community Indoor Swimming Pool! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Located minutes from the DU Campus! You will love the updates to this condo.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Hills
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
15 Units Available
Overland
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,567
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1065 sqft
Large luxury community just minutes away from downtown Denver. Spacious homes have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and full-size washer/dryer. Community has a resort-style pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
50 Units Available
Lowry Field
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1482 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Encore at Boulevard One from the comfort of your home! You’re invited to redefine home living at Encore at Boulevard One–our luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Denver, CO
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Hampden
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,122
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1079 sqft
Modern complex complete with sparkling pool, community grill stations, covered parking and an all-inclusive fitness center. Located near Kennedy Golf Course and Cherry Creek Reservoir.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Windsor
The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1251 sqft
Spacious living with nine-foot ceilings and open floor plans. Energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances and on-site recycling. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony with every floor plan. One mile to Expo Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Virginia Village
Esprit Cherry Creek
5001 E Mississippi Ave, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,014
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
775 sqft
Secure gated community. Residents enjoy the year-round heated pool with fountains for relaxation. Other amenities include the large fitness center and grilling area. Nearby, tenants love to frequent the walking trails, Infinity Park, YMCA, Caitlin's Mexican Cafe, and other great destinations.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
38 Units Available
Lowry
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,220
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1442 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1825 sqft
Spacious floorplans with oversized closets, private balconies. Underground and covered parking. On-site staff and 24 hour maintenance available. Walking distance to Lowry Town Center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
17 Units Available
Allure
1300 S Willow St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1248 sqft
In-unit fireplaces, washer and dryer hookups, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, coffee bar, garage, and clubhouse. Conveniently located near Quebec St.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Dayton Triangle
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,261
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
980 sqft
Located in the Daytona Triangle neighborhood and less than 10 miles from downtown Denver. One- to two-bedroom units feature amenities like hardwood floors, fireplace, large closets and skylight. On-site pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Lowry
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$995
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
690 sqft
Modern, clean and smoke-free units that have all been recently upgraded. These pet-friendly properties offer some of the latest amenities, including on-site laundry, an internet cafe, pool, parking, billiards and 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
20 Units Available
Belcaro
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,268
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,541
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,668
1227 sqft
Party room with pizza oven. Outdoor lounge and kitchen areas. Across the street from Cherry Creek Park and bike trail. Less than a mile to Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Furnished apartments and short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
18 Units Available
University
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,614
810 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1248 sqft
Luxury homes with gorgeous views. Enjoy an on-site cafe, gym and rooftop pool. A stone's throw from the University Light Rail Station. Easy access to I-25. Near the University of Denver and Observatory Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
39 Units Available
Hampden South
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,363
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans, high ceilings, and large windows for spacious living. Fitness center equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Putting green. Just minutes to the Belleview light rail station, I-25 and I-225.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
14 Units Available
Timber Creek
8899 E Prentice Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
Fully furnished homes with stainless steel appliances. Recently updated. Community amenities include a barbecue area, cafe, and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near the Denver Tech Center and Cherry Creek State Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Holly Hills, CO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Holly Hills renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

