6460 E Eastman Ave
Last updated December 27 2019 at 7:53 AM

6460 E Eastman Ave

6460 East Eastman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6460 East Eastman Avenue, Holly Hills, CO 80222
Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 5 bedroom home within Cherry Creek School district! This spacious home features an updated, welcoming kitchen with island that opens to the bright and spacious living room. This home has a main floor laundry, four large bedrooms up and a tranquil master suite with updated master bath. Don't miss out on this amazing location minutes to DTC, downtown and walk to light rail! Make this home yours today! Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6460 E Eastman Ave have any available units?
6460 E Eastman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Hills, CO.
Is 6460 E Eastman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6460 E Eastman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6460 E Eastman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6460 E Eastman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6460 E Eastman Ave offer parking?
No, 6460 E Eastman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6460 E Eastman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6460 E Eastman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6460 E Eastman Ave have a pool?
No, 6460 E Eastman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6460 E Eastman Ave have accessible units?
No, 6460 E Eastman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6460 E Eastman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6460 E Eastman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6460 E Eastman Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6460 E Eastman Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

