6460 E Eastman Ave

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Wonderful 5 bedroom home within Cherry Creek School district! This spacious home features an updated, welcoming kitchen with island that opens to the bright and spacious living room. This home has a main floor laundry, four large bedrooms up and a tranquil master suite with updated master bath. Don't miss out on this amazing location minutes to DTC, downtown and walk to light rail! Make this home yours today! Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.