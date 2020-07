Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access media room online portal cats allowed basketball court business center e-payments hot tub

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Enjoy resort-style living every day inside beautifully upgraded apartment homes and unique amenities at Camden Highlands Ridge. Our pet-friendly community boasts one, two and three bedroom apartment homes featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings, large patios/balconies, private attached garages and more. We invite you to break a sweat in the 24-hour fitness center, lounge poolside on one of our sundecks, take a picnic outside, let the kids run free at the onsite playground or splash pad and take the dog to our private dog park. We also include a money-saving high-speed Internet and cable offering in your rent. Our central location is minutes away from a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options and gives you easy access to I-25 and C-470. Come ...