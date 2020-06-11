All apartments in Highlands Ranch
9892 Thornbury Way

9892 Thornbury Way · No Longer Available
Location

9892 Thornbury Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath house with a total of 2,368 square feet. Bonus main level office/guest room that has a built in murphy bed. Stainless appliances, w/d hookups only. Finished Basement, Central A/C, Hardwood Floors, granite counter tops, fireplace, covered patio. Washer and Dryer Hookups. (4 bedrooms upstairs, 1 office/guest on main, 1 bedroom in basement) NO SMOKING
Dogs allowed with refundable $350 pet deposit
NO SECTION 8. El Dorado Elementary, Ranch View Middle, Thunder Ridge High.

To schedule a showing please call or text 303-906-0098

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9892 Thornbury Way have any available units?
9892 Thornbury Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9892 Thornbury Way have?
Some of 9892 Thornbury Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9892 Thornbury Way currently offering any rent specials?
9892 Thornbury Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9892 Thornbury Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9892 Thornbury Way is pet friendly.
Does 9892 Thornbury Way offer parking?
No, 9892 Thornbury Way does not offer parking.
Does 9892 Thornbury Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9892 Thornbury Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9892 Thornbury Way have a pool?
No, 9892 Thornbury Way does not have a pool.
Does 9892 Thornbury Way have accessible units?
No, 9892 Thornbury Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9892 Thornbury Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9892 Thornbury Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 9892 Thornbury Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9892 Thornbury Way has units with air conditioning.
