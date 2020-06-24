All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
9641 Cove Creek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9641 Cove Creek Drive

9641 Cove Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9641 Cove Creek Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

pet friendly
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
9641 Cove Creek Drive Available 04/01/19 Evolve Real Estate: 4 Bedroom West Highlands Ranch Available April 1. - AVAILABLE APRIL 1!

Location, location, location. This home is within a few mile of C470 and Santa Fe, very close to the Town Center with all the shopping and dining, trails and recreation.

The main level features a formal sitting and dining areas with a two sided fireplace leading into the cozy family room. Right off the family room is the area for the kitchen table, kitchen itself, and powder room. Just off the kitchen eat in area is the slider to the back yard. Large yard awaits you here.

Down in the basement is a spacious bedroom with a bath and some flex space.
Upstairs are three great size bedrooms and two baths.

This home is in great clean condition.
Dogs are ok up to two with additional deposits and pet rent. No cats, sorry.

Hot tub in the pictures is non-operational.

To schedule a showing, it is best to text/email. To see more of our listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com

Hot tub is non-operational.

(RLNE4334863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9641 Cove Creek Drive have any available units?
9641 Cove Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
Is 9641 Cove Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9641 Cove Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9641 Cove Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9641 Cove Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9641 Cove Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 9641 Cove Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9641 Cove Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9641 Cove Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9641 Cove Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 9641 Cove Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9641 Cove Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 9641 Cove Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9641 Cove Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9641 Cove Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9641 Cove Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9641 Cove Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
