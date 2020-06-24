Amenities

9641 Cove Creek Drive Available 04/01/19 Evolve Real Estate: 4 Bedroom West Highlands Ranch Available April 1. - AVAILABLE APRIL 1!



Location, location, location. This home is within a few mile of C470 and Santa Fe, very close to the Town Center with all the shopping and dining, trails and recreation.



The main level features a formal sitting and dining areas with a two sided fireplace leading into the cozy family room. Right off the family room is the area for the kitchen table, kitchen itself, and powder room. Just off the kitchen eat in area is the slider to the back yard. Large yard awaits you here.



Down in the basement is a spacious bedroom with a bath and some flex space.

Upstairs are three great size bedrooms and two baths.



This home is in great clean condition.

Dogs are ok up to two with additional deposits and pet rent. No cats, sorry.



Hot tub in the pictures is non-operational.



To schedule a showing, it is best to text/email. To see more of our listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com



