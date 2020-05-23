9543 Cedarhurst Lane

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome in Town Center Brownstones will welcome you with 1,800 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio or enjoy spending time at the community pool, tennis court, club house, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Civic Green Park. Also nearby are Chatfield Lake/Park, Crave Real Burgers, Safeway, Target, Michaels, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470.



Nearby schools include Eldorado Elementary School, Ranch View Middle School, and Thunder Ridge High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet fee.



Rent includes trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



