Last updated September 17 2019 at 11:13 PM

9543 Cedarhurst Lane

9543 Cedarhurst Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9543 Cedarhurst Ln, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome in Town Center Brownstones will welcome you with 1,800 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio or enjoy spending time at the community pool, tennis court, club house, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Civic Green Park. Also nearby are Chatfield Lake/Park, Crave Real Burgers, Safeway, Target, Michaels, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470.

Nearby schools include Eldorado Elementary School, Ranch View Middle School, and Thunder Ridge High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet fee.

Rent includes trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9543 Cedarhurst Lane have any available units?
9543 Cedarhurst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9543 Cedarhurst Lane have?
Some of 9543 Cedarhurst Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9543 Cedarhurst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9543 Cedarhurst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9543 Cedarhurst Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9543 Cedarhurst Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9543 Cedarhurst Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9543 Cedarhurst Lane offers parking.
Does 9543 Cedarhurst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9543 Cedarhurst Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9543 Cedarhurst Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9543 Cedarhurst Lane has a pool.
Does 9543 Cedarhurst Lane have accessible units?
No, 9543 Cedarhurst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9543 Cedarhurst Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9543 Cedarhurst Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9543 Cedarhurst Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9543 Cedarhurst Lane has units with air conditioning.
