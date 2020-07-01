All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated May 26 2020

9460 Cove Creek Drive

9460 South Cove Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9460 South Cove Creek Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
$2295 / 5br - 3000ft2 - 5bd/3ba Beautiful Highlands Ranch 2 story home (Highlands Ranch/Littleton)

house
w/d hookups
attached garage
9460 Cove Creek Drive
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

-3000 square feet
-5 bedrooms
-Master bedroom with private bath
-3 bathrooms
-Main Floor Study/bedroom
-Living room
-Family room
-Eat in kitchen
-2 car attached garage
-Fenced yard with sprinkler system
-New Carpet
-Plank floor in family room and kitchen
-Full Basement, unfinished

This beautiful Westridge/Richmond Home has a spacious layout of 3,000 sqft.
(2,093 square feet above / 1,020 square feet unfinished basement)

It features 4 bedrooms, a master bedroom with private bath and three additional bedrooms, located on the upper level and with a second bath.
The main floor features the family room with fireplace, eat in kitchen, living room, study and ¾ bath. The study may also be used as a guest room.
There is a fenced yard with automatic sprinkler system, 2 car garage and air conditioning for your comfort. It also has a full, unfinished basement for plenty of storage space.

_________________________________________________________

All showings will be handled by Kenneth&Company. Please do not disturb the current occupants.

For quickest response, please take a few minutes to complete the following questions to assist us with the application process:

1) Which Property?:
2) Name(s):
3) Contact Phone Number:
4) Email Address:
5) Earliest Move Date:
6) Current rent payment and length of residency:
7) Reason for moving:
8) # of occupants:
9) Type of pets, age and weight:
10) Employer, position and length of employment:
11) Monthly take home pay per applicant:
12) Do you have any of the following: foreclosures, bankruptcy, late payments, evictions, felonies or repossessions?
_________________________________________________________

The growing of marijuana, Airbnb and short-term rentals are prohibited.

Your information is forwarded to the owner and our office will contact you for showing.
All inquiries are pre-qualified before a showing is set. Showing times are not set without initial information.

Thank you,
Kenneth&Company

Glendale, Arvada, Denver, Thornton, Aurora, Golden, Englewood, Centennial, Wheat Ridge,
Parker,Westminster, Highlands Ranch, Lakewood, Broomfield, Cherry Creek, Elizabeth, Littleton

do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9460 Cove Creek Drive have any available units?
9460 Cove Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9460 Cove Creek Drive have?
Some of 9460 Cove Creek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9460 Cove Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9460 Cove Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9460 Cove Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9460 Cove Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 9460 Cove Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9460 Cove Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 9460 Cove Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9460 Cove Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9460 Cove Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 9460 Cove Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9460 Cove Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 9460 Cove Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9460 Cove Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9460 Cove Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9460 Cove Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9460 Cove Creek Drive has units with air conditioning.

