$2295 / 5br - 3000ft2 - 5bd/3ba Beautiful Highlands Ranch 2 story home (Highlands Ranch/Littleton)



house

w/d hookups

attached garage

9460 Cove Creek Drive

Highlands Ranch, CO 80129



-3000 square feet

-5 bedrooms

-Master bedroom with private bath

-3 bathrooms

-Main Floor Study/bedroom

-Living room

-Family room

-Eat in kitchen

-2 car attached garage

-Fenced yard with sprinkler system

-New Carpet

-Plank floor in family room and kitchen

-Full Basement, unfinished



This beautiful Westridge/Richmond Home has a spacious layout of 3,000 sqft.

(2,093 square feet above / 1,020 square feet unfinished basement)



It features 4 bedrooms, a master bedroom with private bath and three additional bedrooms, located on the upper level and with a second bath.

The main floor features the family room with fireplace, eat in kitchen, living room, study and ¾ bath. The study may also be used as a guest room.

There is a fenced yard with automatic sprinkler system, 2 car garage and air conditioning for your comfort. It also has a full, unfinished basement for plenty of storage space.



All showings will be handled by Kenneth&Company. Please do not disturb the current occupants.



For quickest response, please take a few minutes to complete the following questions to assist us with the application process:



1) Which Property?:

2) Name(s):

3) Contact Phone Number:

4) Email Address:

5) Earliest Move Date:

6) Current rent payment and length of residency:

7) Reason for moving:

8) # of occupants:

9) Type of pets, age and weight:

10) Employer, position and length of employment:

11) Monthly take home pay per applicant:

12) Do you have any of the following: foreclosures, bankruptcy, late payments, evictions, felonies or repossessions?

The growing of marijuana, Airbnb and short-term rentals are prohibited.



Your information is forwarded to the owner and our office will contact you for showing.

All inquiries are pre-qualified before a showing is set. Showing times are not set without initial information.



Thank you,

Kenneth&Company



