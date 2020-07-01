Amenities
$2295 / 5br - 3000ft2 - 5bd/3ba Beautiful Highlands Ranch 2 story home (Highlands Ranch/Littleton)
9460 Cove Creek Drive
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
-3000 square feet
-5 bedrooms
-Master bedroom with private bath
-3 bathrooms
-Main Floor Study/bedroom
-Living room
-Family room
-Eat in kitchen
-2 car attached garage
-Fenced yard with sprinkler system
-New Carpet
-Plank floor in family room and kitchen
-Full Basement, unfinished
This beautiful Westridge/Richmond Home has a spacious layout of 3,000 sqft.
(2,093 square feet above / 1,020 square feet unfinished basement)
It features 4 bedrooms, a master bedroom with private bath and three additional bedrooms, located on the upper level and with a second bath.
The main floor features the family room with fireplace, eat in kitchen, living room, study and ¾ bath. The study may also be used as a guest room.
There is a fenced yard with automatic sprinkler system, 2 car garage and air conditioning for your comfort. It also has a full, unfinished basement for plenty of storage space.
_________________________________________________________
All showings will be handled by Kenneth&Company. Please do not disturb the current occupants.
For quickest response, please take a few minutes to complete the following questions to assist us with the application process:
1) Which Property?:
2) Name(s):
3) Contact Phone Number:
4) Email Address:
5) Earliest Move Date:
6) Current rent payment and length of residency:
7) Reason for moving:
8) # of occupants:
9) Type of pets, age and weight:
10) Employer, position and length of employment:
11) Monthly take home pay per applicant:
12) Do you have any of the following: foreclosures, bankruptcy, late payments, evictions, felonies or repossessions?
_________________________________________________________
The growing of marijuana, Airbnb and short-term rentals are prohibited.
Your information is forwarded to the owner and our office will contact you for showing.
All inquiries are pre-qualified before a showing is set. Showing times are not set without initial information.
Thank you,
Kenneth&Company
