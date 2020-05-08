9452 Carlyle Park Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautiful Carlyle Place Townhouse in the heart of Highlands Ranch. This immaculate property features an open floor plan, high architectural ceilings, a quaint patio for grilling, great natural lighting, and a single one car garage and extra parking. The main level includes an open dining area in living room, gas fireplace, and washer and dryer. This town home features 2 large bedrooms with separate private bathrooms, and shelved closets for storage. All Carlyle Park Place Residents have access to a private clubhouse with pool as well as access to Highland Ranch's own fabulous Recreation centers. This unit is also walking distance to the Highlands Ranch Town Center, Farmers Market, and great restaurants.