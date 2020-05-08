All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated October 13 2019 at 11:44 PM

9452 Carlyle Park Place

9452 Carlyle Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9452 Carlyle Park Boulevard, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Carlyle Place Townhouse in the heart of Highlands Ranch. This immaculate property features an open floor plan, high architectural ceilings, a quaint patio for grilling, great natural lighting, and a single one car garage and extra parking. The main level includes an open dining area in living room, gas fireplace, and washer and dryer. This town home features 2 large bedrooms with separate private bathrooms, and shelved closets for storage. All Carlyle Park Place Residents have access to a private clubhouse with pool as well as access to Highland Ranch's own fabulous Recreation centers. This unit is also walking distance to the Highlands Ranch Town Center, Farmers Market, and great restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9452 Carlyle Park Place have any available units?
9452 Carlyle Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9452 Carlyle Park Place have?
Some of 9452 Carlyle Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9452 Carlyle Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
9452 Carlyle Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9452 Carlyle Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 9452 Carlyle Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 9452 Carlyle Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 9452 Carlyle Park Place offers parking.
Does 9452 Carlyle Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9452 Carlyle Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9452 Carlyle Park Place have a pool?
Yes, 9452 Carlyle Park Place has a pool.
Does 9452 Carlyle Park Place have accessible units?
No, 9452 Carlyle Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9452 Carlyle Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9452 Carlyle Park Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 9452 Carlyle Park Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9452 Carlyle Park Place has units with air conditioning.
