9443 Crossland Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

**** 15 MONTH LEASE !! ****



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome in Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 1,823 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk in closets, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Highland Heritage Park West Fields. Also nearby are Brother Bar and Grill, Walmart, King Soopers, Quebec Shopping Center, Lodos Bar and Grill, DTC, Park Meadows Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470 and I-25.



Nearby schools include Fox Creek Elementary School, Cresthill Middle School, and Highlands Ranch High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



