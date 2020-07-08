All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:26 AM

9443 Crossland Way

9443 Crossland Way · No Longer Available
Location

9443 Crossland Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
**** 15 MONTH LEASE !! ****

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome in Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 1,823 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk in closets, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Highland Heritage Park West Fields. Also nearby are Brother Bar and Grill, Walmart, King Soopers, Quebec Shopping Center, Lodos Bar and Grill, DTC, Park Meadows Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470 and I-25.

Nearby schools include Fox Creek Elementary School, Cresthill Middle School, and Highlands Ranch High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9443 Crossland Way have any available units?
9443 Crossland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9443 Crossland Way have?
Some of 9443 Crossland Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9443 Crossland Way currently offering any rent specials?
9443 Crossland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9443 Crossland Way pet-friendly?
No, 9443 Crossland Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 9443 Crossland Way offer parking?
Yes, 9443 Crossland Way offers parking.
Does 9443 Crossland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9443 Crossland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9443 Crossland Way have a pool?
No, 9443 Crossland Way does not have a pool.
Does 9443 Crossland Way have accessible units?
No, 9443 Crossland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9443 Crossland Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9443 Crossland Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9443 Crossland Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9443 Crossland Way has units with air conditioning.

