8970 Southurst Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park on-site laundry parking garage media room new construction

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



New construction! Features include 3-story design, 3 car tandem garage, owner's entry at the garage, third-floor laundry room, kitchen with center island, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliance package, quartz kitchen counter-top and hardwood-style laminate flooring package. Also includes covered front deck.



Amenities include Highlands Ranch rec centers, close to entertainment, movie theaters, future light rail, restaurants, coffee shops, schools, hospital dog parks, trails/paths, and Highline Canal!



One pet permitted under 30 lbs. Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.