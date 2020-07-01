All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 8970 Southurst Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
8970 Southurst Street
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:37 PM

8970 Southurst Street

8970 Southurst Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Westridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8970 Southurst Street, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
new construction
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

New construction! Features include 3-story design, 3 car tandem garage, owner's entry at the garage, third-floor laundry room, kitchen with center island, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliance package, quartz kitchen counter-top and hardwood-style laminate flooring package. Also includes covered front deck.

Amenities include Highlands Ranch rec centers, close to entertainment, movie theaters, future light rail, restaurants, coffee shops, schools, hospital dog parks, trails/paths, and Highline Canal!

One pet permitted under 30 lbs. Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8970 Southurst Street have any available units?
8970 Southurst Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 8970 Southurst Street have?
Some of 8970 Southurst Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8970 Southurst Street currently offering any rent specials?
8970 Southurst Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8970 Southurst Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8970 Southurst Street is pet friendly.
Does 8970 Southurst Street offer parking?
Yes, 8970 Southurst Street offers parking.
Does 8970 Southurst Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8970 Southurst Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8970 Southurst Street have a pool?
No, 8970 Southurst Street does not have a pool.
Does 8970 Southurst Street have accessible units?
No, 8970 Southurst Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8970 Southurst Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8970 Southurst Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8970 Southurst Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8970 Southurst Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs