888 Summer Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous Townhome in the Sugarmill Condos!



** The security deposit is $2,000 **



This lovely 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome has 1,051 square feet of living space. The kitchen is complete with appliances. Other great features include AC, a woodburning fireplace, ceiling fans, and a washer and dryer in the unit. Access any of the four Highlands Ranch Community Centers which include a pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Parking includes a carport.



Located right off of E Highlands Ranch Pkwy, this townhome offers easy access to everything you need! North Ridge Park and Sand Creek Park are both nearby, as well as Whole Foods and Target. Valor Christian High School is close by. This townhome is just a short drive away from the new UC Health Hospital scheduled to open in Spring 2019, as well as Lockheed Martin, DTC, Park Meadows Mall, Ridgegate Hospital and more! Travel is easy with access to E-470.



1 small pet allowed with a $250 non-refundable pet fee.



Water and trash are included in the rent.



