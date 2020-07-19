All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 888 Summer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
888 Summer Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

888 Summer Drive

888 Summer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

888 Summer Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous Townhome in the Sugarmill Condos!

** The security deposit is $2,000 **

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome has 1,051 square feet of living space. The kitchen is complete with appliances. Other great features include AC, a woodburning fireplace, ceiling fans, and a washer and dryer in the unit. Access any of the four Highlands Ranch Community Centers which include a pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Parking includes a carport.

Located right off of E Highlands Ranch Pkwy, this townhome offers easy access to everything you need! North Ridge Park and Sand Creek Park are both nearby, as well as Whole Foods and Target. Valor Christian High School is close by. This townhome is just a short drive away from the new UC Health Hospital scheduled to open in Spring 2019, as well as Lockheed Martin, DTC, Park Meadows Mall, Ridgegate Hospital and more! Travel is easy with access to E-470.

** The security deposit is $2,000 **

1 small pet allowed with a $250 non-refundable pet fee.

Water and trash are included in the rent.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 Summer Drive have any available units?
888 Summer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 888 Summer Drive have?
Some of 888 Summer Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 Summer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
888 Summer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 Summer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 888 Summer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 888 Summer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 888 Summer Drive offers parking.
Does 888 Summer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 888 Summer Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 Summer Drive have a pool?
Yes, 888 Summer Drive has a pool.
Does 888 Summer Drive have accessible units?
No, 888 Summer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 888 Summer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 888 Summer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 888 Summer Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 888 Summer Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHighlands Ranch Apartments with Gyms
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs