8475 South Piney Point Street

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 2,404 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include new windows, new exterior paint, ceiling fans, formal living room, formal dining room, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the large fenced yard, the front porch, or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool, tennis court, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470.



Nearby schools include Northridge Elementary School, Mountain Ridge Middle School, and Mountain Vista High School.



2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



