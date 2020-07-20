All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated April 22 2019 at 5:54 PM

8475 South Piney Point Street

8475 South Piney Point Street · No Longer Available
Location

8475 South Piney Point Street, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 2,404 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include new windows, new exterior paint, ceiling fans, formal living room, formal dining room, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the large fenced yard, the front porch, or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool, tennis court, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470.

Nearby schools include Northridge Elementary School, Mountain Ridge Middle School, and Mountain Vista High School.

2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

