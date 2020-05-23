All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 8475 Pebble Creek Way-204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
8475 Pebble Creek Way-204
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

8475 Pebble Creek Way-204

8475 South Pebble Creek Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Northridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8475 South Pebble Creek Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Tastefully remodeled with new tile, new carpet and new paint throughout! Entry has a covered porch, living room with gas fireplace, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, separate dining area, loads of windows allowing a lot of natural light. No shortage of closet space here, the master bedroom has a huge walk-in, and an additional closet, master bath has twin sinks and a garden tub. Large bedroom two has full wall closets, and bathroom two, and laundry room with full sized washer and dryer. Comes with a garage, ample guest parking, community pool, and clubhouse. Minutes away from C-470 trail, all major highways, close to Park Meadows Mall, everything is on the doorstep. For more information, or to setup a showing, please call or text Beverley 720 236 6676
Tastefully remodeled with new tile, new carpet and new paint throughout! Entry has a covered porch, living room with gas fireplace, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, separate dining area, loads of windows allowing a lot of natural light. No shortage of closet space here, the master bedroom has a huge walk-in, and an additional closet, master bath has twin sinks and a garden tub. Large bedroom two has full wall closets, and bathroom two, and laundry room with full sized washer and dryer. Comes with a garage, ample guest parking, community pool, and clubhouse. Minutes away from C-470 trail, all major highways, close to Park Meadows Mall, everything is on the doorstep. For more information, or to setup a showing, please call or text Beverley (720) 236-6676

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8475 Pebble Creek Way-204 have any available units?
8475 Pebble Creek Way-204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 8475 Pebble Creek Way-204 have?
Some of 8475 Pebble Creek Way-204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8475 Pebble Creek Way-204 currently offering any rent specials?
8475 Pebble Creek Way-204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8475 Pebble Creek Way-204 pet-friendly?
No, 8475 Pebble Creek Way-204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 8475 Pebble Creek Way-204 offer parking?
Yes, 8475 Pebble Creek Way-204 offers parking.
Does 8475 Pebble Creek Way-204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8475 Pebble Creek Way-204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8475 Pebble Creek Way-204 have a pool?
Yes, 8475 Pebble Creek Way-204 has a pool.
Does 8475 Pebble Creek Way-204 have accessible units?
No, 8475 Pebble Creek Way-204 does not have accessible units.
Does 8475 Pebble Creek Way-204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8475 Pebble Creek Way-204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8475 Pebble Creek Way-204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8475 Pebble Creek Way-204 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs