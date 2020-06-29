804 Summer Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking online portal

Spacious 1BD, 1BA Highlands Ranch Townhome Near Chatfield State Park - Located in Highlands Ranch, this two-story townhome is just minutes from Chatfield State Park and C-470 as well as several shopping and dining options. The townhome features vaulted ceilings and has a deck and a covered parking spot. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*One small pet is negotiable.

*There is a $30 monthly HOA fee that covers water, sewer, trash and parking.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services

*Leasing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



