Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
719 Redwood Ct
Last updated January 5 2020 at 5:44 AM

719 Redwood Ct

719 East Redwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

719 East Redwood Court, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home has newer flooring, fresh paint and updated fixtures throughout.
-5 bedrooms
-4 bathrooms
-Fully finished, walk-out basement
-Large walk-in storage room in basement
-Attached 2-car garage with remotes
-AC
-Fenced-in backyard
-Ceiling fans and blinds throughout
-Access to 4 Highlands Ranch Rec. Centers

-Owner will consider a small dog, with a $350 pet deposit
-Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas/electric, cable, phone)

-Close to Broadway, C-470, Santa Fe, I-25 with easy access to mountains, the new hospital on Lucent, Chatfield State Park, many hiking/biking trails and light rail

-Not responsible for information on 3rd party sites, please go to www.newagere.com for all accurate information or to fill out an application. $40 application for each person 18+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Redwood Ct have any available units?
719 Redwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 719 Redwood Ct have?
Some of 719 Redwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 Redwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
719 Redwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Redwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 Redwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 719 Redwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 719 Redwood Ct offers parking.
Does 719 Redwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 719 Redwood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Redwood Ct have a pool?
Yes, 719 Redwood Ct has a pool.
Does 719 Redwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 719 Redwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Redwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 Redwood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 719 Redwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 719 Redwood Ct has units with air conditioning.

