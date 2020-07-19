709 Walden Ct

Amenities
**Life is better on Walden Ct! 2 bed 2 bath home** - Centrally located 2 bed 2 bath home available in quiet Highlands Ranch neighborhood! Your new tri-level home comes with a large kitchen with plenty of room to make your favorite family dinners! It has a welcoming family room with sky-light, vaulted ceiling & a cozy gas fireplace. Spread out in the homes additional living room or watch the dogs play in the over-sized, fully fenced back yard on your large deck. Enjoy the convince of the en-suite master bedroom or your very own walk in closet! Get out the door quick this winter, thanks to the large 2 car garage. This home is in a great location with close access to highways, DTC and tons of dinning & entertainment nearby!
Don't let this one get away! CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!!!!
Lease Terms:
* Flexible Lease terms
*one small to medium dog OK (additional fees required)
*Resident pays ALL Utilities
*Resident must provide renters insurance
* No Section 8
*$1845.00 Deposit Required
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4661142)