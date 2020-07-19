All apartments in Highlands Ranch
709 Walden Ct
Last updated March 19 2019

709 Walden Ct

Location

709 Walden Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
**Life is better on Walden Ct! 2 bed 2 bath home** - Centrally located 2 bed 2 bath home available in quiet Highlands Ranch neighborhood! Your new tri-level home comes with a large kitchen with plenty of room to make your favorite family dinners! It has a welcoming family room with sky-light, vaulted ceiling & a cozy gas fireplace. Spread out in the homes additional living room or watch the dogs play in the over-sized, fully fenced back yard on your large deck. Enjoy the convince of the en-suite master bedroom or your very own walk in closet! Get out the door quick this winter, thanks to the large 2 car garage. This home is in a great location with close access to highways, DTC and tons of dinning & entertainment nearby!

Don't let this one get away! CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!!!!

Lease Terms:
* Flexible Lease terms
*one small to medium dog OK (additional fees required)
*Resident pays ALL Utilities
*Resident must provide renters insurance
* No Section 8
*$1845.00 Deposit Required

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4661142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Walden Ct have any available units?
709 Walden Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 709 Walden Ct have?
Some of 709 Walden Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Walden Ct currently offering any rent specials?
709 Walden Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Walden Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 Walden Ct is pet friendly.
Does 709 Walden Ct offer parking?
Yes, 709 Walden Ct offers parking.
Does 709 Walden Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Walden Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Walden Ct have a pool?
No, 709 Walden Ct does not have a pool.
Does 709 Walden Ct have accessible units?
No, 709 Walden Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Walden Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 Walden Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Walden Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 Walden Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
