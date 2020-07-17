All apartments in Highlands Ranch
705 Prairie Ridge Road

705 Prairie Ridge Road · (720) 370-0406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

705 Prairie Ridge Road, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 705 Prairie Ridge Road · Avail. now

$2,740

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
online portal
tennis court
Phenomenal 5BD, 4BA Home in Highlands Ranch with 2-Car Garage, Fenced Backyard, and Updated Amenities - This updated and spacious home features 2,700 square feet, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a large fenced backyard with a deck and firepit. Enjoy access to bonus HOA amenities including a pool, clubhouse, and tennis court. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*There is an $80 monthly fee covering water/sewer.
*Up to 2 pets are negotiable.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month’s rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE4284773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Prairie Ridge Road have any available units?
705 Prairie Ridge Road has a unit available for $2,740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 705 Prairie Ridge Road have?
Some of 705 Prairie Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Prairie Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
705 Prairie Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Prairie Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Prairie Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 705 Prairie Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 705 Prairie Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 705 Prairie Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 Prairie Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Prairie Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 705 Prairie Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 705 Prairie Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 705 Prairie Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Prairie Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Prairie Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Prairie Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Prairie Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
