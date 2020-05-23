All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:44 PM

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6498 Silver Mesa Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1,950/MONTH !!!!!! **

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Palomino Resort will welcome you with 1,580 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage and a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool, clubhouse, tennis court, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Welte Park. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470.

Nearby schools include Fox Creek Elementary School, Cresthill Middle School, and Highlands Ranch High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet fee.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1,950/MONTH !!!!!! **

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6498 Silver Mesa Drive have any available units?
6498 Silver Mesa Drive has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6498 Silver Mesa Drive have?
Some of 6498 Silver Mesa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6498 Silver Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6498 Silver Mesa Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6498 Silver Mesa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6498 Silver Mesa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6498 Silver Mesa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6498 Silver Mesa Drive does offer parking.
Does 6498 Silver Mesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6498 Silver Mesa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6498 Silver Mesa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6498 Silver Mesa Drive has a pool.
Does 6498 Silver Mesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 6498 Silver Mesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6498 Silver Mesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6498 Silver Mesa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6498 Silver Mesa Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6498 Silver Mesa Drive has units with air conditioning.
