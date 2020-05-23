6498 Silver Mesa Drive ·

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1,950/MONTH !!!!!! **



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Palomino Resort will welcome you with 1,580 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage and a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool, clubhouse, tennis court, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Welte Park. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470.



Nearby schools include Fox Creek Elementary School, Cresthill Middle School, and Highlands Ranch High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet fee.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1,950/MONTH !!!!!! **



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.