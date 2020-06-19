5542 Wickerdale Pl

Amenities

Great Neighborhood: Four bedroom, two and a half bathroom home with a two car garage and finished basement. On the main level you’ll find the living room, dining room, kitchen, sun room, den, and half bath. On the upper level you’ll find four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. In the finished basement is the laundry room and a flex space. Outside is a fenced in, private yard, deck, and patio area.



Security deposit is same as rent. Home is not pet friendly. Utilities are tenant responsibility. Please call for more information.