Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
5542 Wickerdale Pl
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:00 PM

5542 Wickerdale Pl

5542 East Wickerdale Place · No Longer Available
Location

5542 East Wickerdale Place, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great Neighborhood: Four bedroom, two and a half bathroom home with a two car garage and finished basement. On the main level you’ll find the living room, dining room, kitchen, sun room, den, and half bath. On the upper level you’ll find four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. In the finished basement is the laundry room and a flex space. Outside is a fenced in, private yard, deck, and patio area.

Security deposit is same as rent. Home is not pet friendly. Utilities are tenant responsibility. Please call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5542 Wickerdale Pl have any available units?
5542 Wickerdale Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 5542 Wickerdale Pl have?
Some of 5542 Wickerdale Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5542 Wickerdale Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5542 Wickerdale Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5542 Wickerdale Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5542 Wickerdale Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5542 Wickerdale Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5542 Wickerdale Pl does offer parking.
Does 5542 Wickerdale Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5542 Wickerdale Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5542 Wickerdale Pl have a pool?
No, 5542 Wickerdale Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5542 Wickerdale Pl have accessible units?
No, 5542 Wickerdale Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5542 Wickerdale Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5542 Wickerdale Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5542 Wickerdale Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5542 Wickerdale Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
