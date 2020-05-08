All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:10 AM

543 James Street

543 East James Street · No Longer Available
Location

543 East James Street, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 543 James Street have any available units?
543 James Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
Is 543 James Street currently offering any rent specials?
543 James Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 James Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 543 James Street is pet friendly.
Does 543 James Street offer parking?
No, 543 James Street does not offer parking.
Does 543 James Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 543 James Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 James Street have a pool?
No, 543 James Street does not have a pool.
Does 543 James Street have accessible units?
No, 543 James Street does not have accessible units.
Does 543 James Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 543 James Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 543 James Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 543 James Street does not have units with air conditioning.

