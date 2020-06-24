All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 5139 Sydney Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
5139 Sydney Avenue
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:13 AM

5139 Sydney Avenue

5139 Sydney Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Eastridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5139 Sydney Avenue, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5139 Sydney Avenue Available 04/01/19 Great 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 2-Story Home In Highlands Ranch! - Amazing 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, close to shopping, recreational center and restaurants. Stainless Steel kitchen appliances and Granite counter tops. There are also Granite counter tops in the bathrooms. Master Bathroom has double vanity and large bathtub. High vaulted ceilings in the living space with lots of natural light. Newer roof and new landscaping in front and back yards. Additional storage space in the garage and basement. In unit washer and dryer in the basement. Minimum 1 year lease. To schedule an appointment to see this home please email Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or call 720.697.0716. Owners are expressly looking for a FICO score of 670 or above.

This Home Is Professionally managed By Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Real Estate & Property Management Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).

(RLNE3858333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5139 Sydney Avenue have any available units?
5139 Sydney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 5139 Sydney Avenue have?
Some of 5139 Sydney Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5139 Sydney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5139 Sydney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5139 Sydney Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5139 Sydney Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5139 Sydney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5139 Sydney Avenue offers parking.
Does 5139 Sydney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5139 Sydney Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5139 Sydney Avenue have a pool?
No, 5139 Sydney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5139 Sydney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5139 Sydney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5139 Sydney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5139 Sydney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5139 Sydney Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5139 Sydney Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs