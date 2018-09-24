All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 4990 Laurelglen Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
4990 Laurelglen Ln
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

4990 Laurelglen Ln

4990 Laurelglenn Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4990 Laurelglenn Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Southridge

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Description
A former Model Home. Highlands Ranch Distinguished living.
Upgrades abounds, should see to appreciate. Amenities include 4 State of the Art Recreation Centers
Pictures taken while furniture present. No furniture is included with rent.

Parking Garage / 2 Spaces
Year Built 2001
Sq Footage 2370 sqft.
Lease Duration 1 Year
Deposit $4,200
Facilities & Recreation

Shared pool
Fitness center
Near transportation
Clubhouse
Playground
Pond
Barbecue
Business center
Tennis court
Basketball court
Sports court
Golf course
Dock

Communal Parking

Guest parking
Off-street parking
Covered parking
On-street parking
Garage - Attached

Furnished No

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4990 Laurelglen Ln have any available units?
4990 Laurelglen Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 4990 Laurelglen Ln have?
Some of 4990 Laurelglen Ln's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4990 Laurelglen Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4990 Laurelglen Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4990 Laurelglen Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4990 Laurelglen Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 4990 Laurelglen Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4990 Laurelglen Ln offers parking.
Does 4990 Laurelglen Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4990 Laurelglen Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4990 Laurelglen Ln have a pool?
Yes, 4990 Laurelglen Ln has a pool.
Does 4990 Laurelglen Ln have accessible units?
No, 4990 Laurelglen Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4990 Laurelglen Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4990 Laurelglen Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4990 Laurelglen Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4990 Laurelglen Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs