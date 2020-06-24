All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Location

4709 Fenwood Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Southridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4709 Fenwood Drive Available 04/01/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath House! Boasting a Fenced In Yard, Gas Fireplace, Sprinkler System, Basement. This Place Has It ALL!! - Pictures Coming Soon!

PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Kyle- 513-502-7085
kyle.gephart@realatlas.com

Located at 4709 Fenwood Drive, HIghlands Ranch, CO 80130.

Living in Highlands Ranch offers all the amenities with just a short walk or car ride. 470 is less than 10 minutes away and you can conveniently hop on I-25 from there. With Kings Soopers and Whole food right down the road you'll be able to swing by after work effortlessly before cooking in the massive kitchen this house offers. Speaking of the house it truly has it all. If you want to impress family and friends while hosting BBQ's and dinner parties look no more! Everyone will enjoy the gas fireplace and 15 foot ceilings as you walk into the house. The kitchen and living room boast a large open concept, there is no shortage of room here. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, a bonus area, and a master suite giving anyone time to step away and have a little privacy.

This house won't last long! Be sure to schedule a tour before it's too late!

Featuring:

-Impressive 15' ceilings walking in
-Large living room
-Hardwood Floors
-Quartz Counter Tops
-Massive Kitchen
-Stainless Appliances
-Washer/dryer hookups
-Double Pane windows
-2 Car Garage
-Basement storage
-2 Bedrooms and 1 master suite
-Sprinkler system
-Fenced in Yard
-Walking distance to Arrowwood Elementary.
- TWO Recreational Centers within 1 mile
-Convenience of everything you need just down the road!

Apply online at www.Realatlas.com!
Application Fee $45
We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background

Security deposit = $2295
Rent = $2295

(RLNE4713753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4709 Fenwood Drive have any available units?
4709 Fenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 4709 Fenwood Drive have?
Some of 4709 Fenwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4709 Fenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4709 Fenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 Fenwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4709 Fenwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 4709 Fenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4709 Fenwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4709 Fenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4709 Fenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 Fenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4709 Fenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4709 Fenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4709 Fenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 Fenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4709 Fenwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4709 Fenwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4709 Fenwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
