4709 Fenwood Drive Available 04/01/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath House! Boasting a Fenced In Yard, Gas Fireplace, Sprinkler System, Basement. This Place Has It ALL!! - Pictures Coming Soon!



PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Kyle- 513-502-7085

kyle.gephart@realatlas.com



Located at 4709 Fenwood Drive, HIghlands Ranch, CO 80130.



Living in Highlands Ranch offers all the amenities with just a short walk or car ride. 470 is less than 10 minutes away and you can conveniently hop on I-25 from there. With Kings Soopers and Whole food right down the road you'll be able to swing by after work effortlessly before cooking in the massive kitchen this house offers. Speaking of the house it truly has it all. If you want to impress family and friends while hosting BBQ's and dinner parties look no more! Everyone will enjoy the gas fireplace and 15 foot ceilings as you walk into the house. The kitchen and living room boast a large open concept, there is no shortage of room here. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, a bonus area, and a master suite giving anyone time to step away and have a little privacy.



This house won't last long! Be sure to schedule a tour before it's too late!



Featuring:



-Impressive 15' ceilings walking in

-Large living room

-Hardwood Floors

-Quartz Counter Tops

-Massive Kitchen

-Stainless Appliances

-Washer/dryer hookups

-Double Pane windows

-2 Car Garage

-Basement storage

-2 Bedrooms and 1 master suite

-Sprinkler system

-Fenced in Yard

-Walking distance to Arrowwood Elementary.

- TWO Recreational Centers within 1 mile

-Convenience of everything you need just down the road!



Apply online at www.Realatlas.com!

Application Fee $45

We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background



Security deposit = $2295

Rent = $2295



