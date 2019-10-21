All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

4223 Lark Sparrow Street

4223 East Lark Sparrow Street · No Longer Available
Location

4223 East Lark Sparrow Street, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Eastridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy up to 4000 finished square feet of comfortable indoor living within a gated community. Open floor plan from the gourmet kitchen with induction kitchen stovetop to the gleaming wood floors. Slab granite counters through out the house. Study room at 1st floor. Finished basement for lots of entertaining space. 3 bed 3 bath, 2 car attached garage. Home includes kitchen appliances. Cherry Creek School District. Close to major grocery stores, Costco, highline canal bike path, library, dining, and Cherry Creek shopping center. Located at Parker Rd & Florida intersection (Parker Rd & Valentia St). Security deposit equal to monthly rent for well qualified applicants. Garbage collection included in rent. Move in September 1st. Call today to schedule a showing.
Owner pays for trash and snow removal. Tenant is responsible for gas, electronic , and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4223 Lark Sparrow Street have any available units?
4223 Lark Sparrow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 4223 Lark Sparrow Street have?
Some of 4223 Lark Sparrow Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4223 Lark Sparrow Street currently offering any rent specials?
4223 Lark Sparrow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4223 Lark Sparrow Street pet-friendly?
No, 4223 Lark Sparrow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 4223 Lark Sparrow Street offer parking?
Yes, 4223 Lark Sparrow Street offers parking.
Does 4223 Lark Sparrow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4223 Lark Sparrow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4223 Lark Sparrow Street have a pool?
No, 4223 Lark Sparrow Street does not have a pool.
Does 4223 Lark Sparrow Street have accessible units?
No, 4223 Lark Sparrow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4223 Lark Sparrow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4223 Lark Sparrow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4223 Lark Sparrow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4223 Lark Sparrow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
