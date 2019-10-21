4223 Lark Sparrow Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage range

Enjoy up to 4000 finished square feet of comfortable indoor living within a gated community. Open floor plan from the gourmet kitchen with induction kitchen stovetop to the gleaming wood floors. Slab granite counters through out the house. Study room at 1st floor. Finished basement for lots of entertaining space. 3 bed 3 bath, 2 car attached garage. Home includes kitchen appliances. Cherry Creek School District. Close to major grocery stores, Costco, highline canal bike path, library, dining, and Cherry Creek shopping center. Located at Parker Rd & Florida intersection (Parker Rd & Valentia St). Security deposit equal to monthly rent for well qualified applicants. Garbage collection included in rent. Move in September 1st. Call today to schedule a showing.

Owner pays for trash and snow removal. Tenant is responsible for gas, electronic , and water.