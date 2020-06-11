3961 Garnet Court

Amenities

This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 2,044 square feet of living space!



The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, an unfinished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, deck, porch, or fenced yard. Enjoy access to the community pool, club house, tennis court, and fitness center. Nearby are Highlands Ranch Library, Village Center, Park Meadows and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to University and C-470.



Nearby schools include Cougar Run Elementary School, Crest Hill Middle School, and Highlands Ranch High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a $500 pet fee.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



