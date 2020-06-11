All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 3961 Garnet Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
3961 Garnet Court
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:11 PM

3961 Garnet Court

3961 Garnet Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Northridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3961 Garnet Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 2,044 square feet of living space!

The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, an unfinished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, deck, porch, or fenced yard. Enjoy access to the community pool, club house, tennis court, and fitness center. Nearby are Highlands Ranch Library, Village Center, Park Meadows and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to University and C-470.

Nearby schools include Cougar Run Elementary School, Crest Hill Middle School, and Highlands Ranch High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a $500 pet fee.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3961 Garnet Court have any available units?
3961 Garnet Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 3961 Garnet Court have?
Some of 3961 Garnet Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3961 Garnet Court currently offering any rent specials?
3961 Garnet Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3961 Garnet Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3961 Garnet Court is pet friendly.
Does 3961 Garnet Court offer parking?
Yes, 3961 Garnet Court offers parking.
Does 3961 Garnet Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3961 Garnet Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3961 Garnet Court have a pool?
Yes, 3961 Garnet Court has a pool.
Does 3961 Garnet Court have accessible units?
No, 3961 Garnet Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3961 Garnet Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3961 Garnet Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3961 Garnet Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3961 Garnet Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs