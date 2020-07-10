Amenities

3665 Seramonte Dr Available 07/01/20 Quiet Location with Access to Shopping & 470. AC & Fenced Yard!! - Warm & Inviting 2-story house in this lovely neighborhood near Chatfield Reservoir. 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom house with great access to 470. This house features a spacious loft - great for work at home, crafts, library, etc. A spacious finished basement includes a bedroom and a large open space for your home gym, theater room, or second living space. The backyard is fenced and has comfortable deck for your summer BBQ parties.



This house is dog-friendly for dogs under 40 lbs and a $300/dog refundable deposit and is Smoke-Free. $2,450 /month, 1-month security deposit. All utilities are paid by residents.



Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.



(720) 673-4882

rentAWpm.com



No Cats Allowed



