Highlands Ranch, CO
3665 Seramonte Dr
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

3665 Seramonte Dr

3665 West Seramonte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3665 West Seramonte Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
air conditioning
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
bbq/grill
media room
3665 Seramonte Dr Available 07/01/20 Quiet Location with Access to Shopping & 470. AC & Fenced Yard!! - Warm & Inviting 2-story house in this lovely neighborhood near Chatfield Reservoir. 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom house with great access to 470. This house features a spacious loft - great for work at home, crafts, library, etc. A spacious finished basement includes a bedroom and a large open space for your home gym, theater room, or second living space. The backyard is fenced and has comfortable deck for your summer BBQ parties.

This house is dog-friendly for dogs under 40 lbs and a $300/dog refundable deposit and is Smoke-Free. $2,450 /month, 1-month security deposit. All utilities are paid by residents.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.

Call today for your showing!
This home will not last.
(720) 673-4882
rentAWpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5840176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3665 Seramonte Dr have any available units?
3665 Seramonte Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 3665 Seramonte Dr have?
Some of 3665 Seramonte Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3665 Seramonte Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3665 Seramonte Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3665 Seramonte Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3665 Seramonte Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3665 Seramonte Dr offer parking?
No, 3665 Seramonte Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3665 Seramonte Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3665 Seramonte Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3665 Seramonte Dr have a pool?
No, 3665 Seramonte Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3665 Seramonte Dr have accessible units?
No, 3665 Seramonte Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3665 Seramonte Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3665 Seramonte Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3665 Seramonte Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3665 Seramonte Dr has units with air conditioning.

