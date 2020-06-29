Rent Calculator
All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 2843 Greensborough Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
2843 Greensborough Drive
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:15 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2843 Greensborough Drive
2843 Greensborough Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Westridge
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
2843 Greensborough Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Nearly 3800 finished square feet. 4 bedrooms up + 1 finished in basement. Complete remodel! You will love this home. 3 car garage. fully finished basement. New Kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2843 Greensborough Drive have any available units?
2843 Greensborough Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Highlands Ranch, CO
.
What amenities does 2843 Greensborough Drive have?
Some of 2843 Greensborough Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2843 Greensborough Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2843 Greensborough Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2843 Greensborough Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2843 Greensborough Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch
.
Does 2843 Greensborough Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2843 Greensborough Drive offers parking.
Does 2843 Greensborough Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2843 Greensborough Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2843 Greensborough Drive have a pool?
No, 2843 Greensborough Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2843 Greensborough Drive have accessible units?
No, 2843 Greensborough Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2843 Greensborough Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2843 Greensborough Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2843 Greensborough Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2843 Greensborough Drive has units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
