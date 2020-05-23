2286 Glenhaven Drive

Amenities
Executive 5 bed updated Highlands Ranch with gorgeous views - You will love this gorgeous Stratton Ridge 5 Bed Plus Office Executive Home in Highlands Ranch.
Amazing Mountain Views From Every Level, Terraced Streets; With No Neighbors Directly In Front Or Behind The House.
The updated home with open and spacious floor plan features Hardwood Floors On The Main, A Formal Dining Area, Main Floor Study, Powder Room & Laundry, Large Island In Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops & Stainless-Steel Appliances.
The Upper Level Features 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths; Including A Large Master Suite With 5 Piece Bath & His/Her Walk-In Closets.
The Walk Out Basement Has Another Bedroom, Bathroom, Bar Area & Great Room. Great Outdoor Entertaining Space With A Covered Patio, Trex Deck Off The Main Level & A Professional Landscaped Yard With Dog Run.
Location is ideal being minutes to the C470, Children's Hospital and the New Highlands Ranch Hospital.
Book your showing today!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4999501)