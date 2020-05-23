All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 2286 Glenhaven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
2286 Glenhaven Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:58 AM

2286 Glenhaven Drive

2286 Glenhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Northridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2286 Glenhaven Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
pet friendly
Executive 5 bed updated Highlands Ranch with gorgeous views - You will love this gorgeous Stratton Ridge 5 Bed Plus Office Executive Home in Highlands Ranch.
Amazing Mountain Views From Every Level, Terraced Streets; With No Neighbors Directly In Front Or Behind The House.
The updated home with open and spacious floor plan features Hardwood Floors On The Main, A Formal Dining Area, Main Floor Study, Powder Room & Laundry, Large Island In Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops & Stainless-Steel Appliances.
The Upper Level Features 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths; Including A Large Master Suite With 5 Piece Bath & His/Her Walk-In Closets.
The Walk Out Basement Has Another Bedroom, Bathroom, Bar Area & Great Room. Great Outdoor Entertaining Space With A Covered Patio, Trex Deck Off The Main Level & A Professional Landscaped Yard With Dog Run.
Location is ideal being minutes to the C470, Children's Hospital and the New Highlands Ranch Hospital.
Book your showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4999501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2286 Glenhaven Drive have any available units?
2286 Glenhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 2286 Glenhaven Drive have?
Some of 2286 Glenhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2286 Glenhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2286 Glenhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2286 Glenhaven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2286 Glenhaven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2286 Glenhaven Drive offer parking?
No, 2286 Glenhaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2286 Glenhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2286 Glenhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2286 Glenhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 2286 Glenhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2286 Glenhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2286 Glenhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2286 Glenhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2286 Glenhaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2286 Glenhaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2286 Glenhaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs