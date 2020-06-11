220 Whitehaven Circle

Amenities
Townhouse for Rent in Highlands Ranch - Property Id: 1942
Great two story townhouse. Three bedrooms including a large master suite with 5 piece bath and walk-in closet, additional full bath and laundry room on the second floor. Newer washer and dryer on pedestals. Bright and open living on the main level. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, stylish guest bath, open living room with additional study/flex space. Attached two car garage with great storage. Additional storage includes a walk-in pantry and under stair closet, extra large linen/storage closet on upper landing. Fenced patio area with trex deck and flagstone. Conveniently located in Highlands Ranch off Broadway. Access to all 4 recreational facilities in Highlands Ranch.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/1942p
Property Id 1942
