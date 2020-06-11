All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 220 Whitehaven Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
220 Whitehaven Circle
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

220 Whitehaven Circle

220 Whitehaven Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Westridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

220 Whitehaven Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Townhouse for Rent in Highlands Ranch - Property Id: 1942

Great two story townhouse. Three bedrooms including a large master suite with 5 piece bath and walk-in closet, additional full bath and laundry room on the second floor. Newer washer and dryer on pedestals. Bright and open living on the main level. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, stylish guest bath, open living room with additional study/flex space. Attached two car garage with great storage. Additional storage includes a walk-in pantry and under stair closet, extra large linen/storage closet on upper landing. Fenced patio area with trex deck and flagstone. Conveniently located in Highlands Ranch off Broadway. Access to all 4 recreational facilities in Highlands Ranch.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/1942p
Property Id 1942

(RLNE5158846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Whitehaven Circle have any available units?
220 Whitehaven Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 220 Whitehaven Circle have?
Some of 220 Whitehaven Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Whitehaven Circle currently offering any rent specials?
220 Whitehaven Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Whitehaven Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Whitehaven Circle is pet friendly.
Does 220 Whitehaven Circle offer parking?
Yes, 220 Whitehaven Circle offers parking.
Does 220 Whitehaven Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Whitehaven Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Whitehaven Circle have a pool?
No, 220 Whitehaven Circle does not have a pool.
Does 220 Whitehaven Circle have accessible units?
No, 220 Whitehaven Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Whitehaven Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Whitehaven Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Whitehaven Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Whitehaven Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs