1308 Carlyle Park Circle

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Carlyle Park will welcome you with 1,079 square feet of living space!



The stunning kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony or enjoy access to the community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Civic Green Park. Also nearby are Safeway, Buffalo Wild Wings, Crave Real Burgers, AMC Highlands Ranch 24, Downtown Littleton, Red Rocks, Castle Rock Outlets, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470.



Nearby schools include Saddle Ranch Elementary School, Ranch View Middle School, and Thunder Ridge High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



