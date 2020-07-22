All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 1308 Carlyle Park Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
1308 Carlyle Park Circle
Last updated February 3 2020 at 11:06 PM

1308 Carlyle Park Circle

1308 Carlyle Park Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Westridge
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

1308 Carlyle Park Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Carlyle Park will welcome you with 1,079 square feet of living space!

The stunning kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony or enjoy access to the community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Civic Green Park. Also nearby are Safeway, Buffalo Wild Wings, Crave Real Burgers, AMC Highlands Ranch 24, Downtown Littleton, Red Rocks, Castle Rock Outlets, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470.

Nearby schools include Saddle Ranch Elementary School, Ranch View Middle School, and Thunder Ridge High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Carlyle Park Circle have any available units?
1308 Carlyle Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 1308 Carlyle Park Circle have?
Some of 1308 Carlyle Park Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Carlyle Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Carlyle Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Carlyle Park Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 Carlyle Park Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1308 Carlyle Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Carlyle Park Circle offers parking.
Does 1308 Carlyle Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1308 Carlyle Park Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Carlyle Park Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1308 Carlyle Park Circle has a pool.
Does 1308 Carlyle Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 1308 Carlyle Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Carlyle Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 Carlyle Park Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 Carlyle Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1308 Carlyle Park Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedroom Apartments
Highlands Ranch 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsHighlands Ranch Apartments with Gyms
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs