1108 Mulberry Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Westridge will welcome you with 1,950 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, an unfinished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Spend some quality time at the community pool, tennis court, or fitness center! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, parks, a library, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to light rail/PNR stations.



2 dogs 40 pounds or less are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



