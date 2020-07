Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

The main floor boasts of rich, hardwood floors and a family room with very tall ceilings! Enjoy the spacious and open kitchen. The dining room is wonderful for entertaining or peaceful evenings in. The master bedroom is large with an adjoining spacious five piece master bath and walk-in closet. The two other bedrooms are on either side of the loft. Schedule your tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.