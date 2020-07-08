All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:44 PM

10444 South Ketchwood Court

10444 South Ketchwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

10444 South Ketchwood Court, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Southridge

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Highlands Ranch! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10444 South Ketchwood Court have any available units?
10444 South Ketchwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
Is 10444 South Ketchwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
10444 South Ketchwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10444 South Ketchwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10444 South Ketchwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 10444 South Ketchwood Court offer parking?
No, 10444 South Ketchwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 10444 South Ketchwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10444 South Ketchwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10444 South Ketchwood Court have a pool?
No, 10444 South Ketchwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 10444 South Ketchwood Court have accessible units?
No, 10444 South Ketchwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10444 South Ketchwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10444 South Ketchwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10444 South Ketchwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10444 South Ketchwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

