Last updated February 25 2020 at 8:33 AM

10084 Silver Maple Cir

10084 South Silver Maple Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10084 South Silver Maple Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
media room
Amazing 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom house in Littleton. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

Beautiful Westridge village home in a great location near King Soopers and Town Center. This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, fully finished basement and a 3 car garage. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. The open floor plan allows for plenty of light. The large deck and patio for relaxing and entertaining. The basement comes with home theater and walk-out access. Access to 4 state-of-the-art rec centers as owner pays HoA fees. Near top Douglas county school district with elementary, middle, and high schools minutes away. Restaurants, shopping, trails, and C-470 are all close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10084 Silver Maple Cir have any available units?
10084 Silver Maple Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 10084 Silver Maple Cir have?
Some of 10084 Silver Maple Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10084 Silver Maple Cir currently offering any rent specials?
10084 Silver Maple Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10084 Silver Maple Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 10084 Silver Maple Cir is pet friendly.
Does 10084 Silver Maple Cir offer parking?
Yes, 10084 Silver Maple Cir offers parking.
Does 10084 Silver Maple Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10084 Silver Maple Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10084 Silver Maple Cir have a pool?
Yes, 10084 Silver Maple Cir has a pool.
Does 10084 Silver Maple Cir have accessible units?
No, 10084 Silver Maple Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 10084 Silver Maple Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10084 Silver Maple Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 10084 Silver Maple Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10084 Silver Maple Cir has units with air conditioning.

