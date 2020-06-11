10084 Silver Maple Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage media room

Amazing 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom house in Littleton. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.



Beautiful Westridge village home in a great location near King Soopers and Town Center. This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, fully finished basement and a 3 car garage. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. The open floor plan allows for plenty of light. The large deck and patio for relaxing and entertaining. The basement comes with home theater and walk-out access. Access to 4 state-of-the-art rec centers as owner pays HoA fees. Near top Douglas county school district with elementary, middle, and high schools minutes away. Restaurants, shopping, trails, and C-470 are all close by.