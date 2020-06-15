4763 white rock cir E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub key fob access

Unit E Available 07/01/20 Updated 2 bed 2 bath with loft, garage & balcony - Property Id: 161654



Note this listing is for the entire condo, not just a bedroom. :)



Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with balcony & a loft for rent. Free off-street parking.



-renovated condo

-smart lock on front door for keyless entry

-surrounded in a park like setting with 800 trees

-brand new bamboo hardwood flooring

-updated, very large kitchen

-two bathrooms, master bathroom brand new 2019

-new washer/dryer in unit

-large loft

-private balcony

-free parking

-Included in rent: water, sewage, trash



Private owner - discounts for long term leases (over 12 months) and NO increases when you renew. I have experienced firsthand having my rent increased at renewal and I want to provide a wonderful renting experience for others without fear of rent increases.



The unit is unfurnished but if you know Boulder, there are easy & inexpensive options for furnishing similar to how my photos are. :)

