Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

4763 white rock cir E

4763 White Rock Circle · (440) 226-6474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Gunbarrel
2 Bedrooms
Furnished Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

4763 White Rock Circle, Gunbarrel, CO 80301
Gunbarrel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit E · Avail. Jul 1

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
key fob access
Unit E Available 07/01/20 Updated 2 bed 2 bath with loft, garage & balcony - Property Id: 161654

Note this listing is for the entire condo, not just a bedroom. :)

Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with balcony & a loft for rent. Free off-street parking.

-renovated condo
-smart lock on front door for keyless entry
-surrounded in a park like setting with 800 trees
-brand new bamboo hardwood flooring
-updated, very large kitchen
-two bathrooms, master bathroom brand new 2019
-new washer/dryer in unit
-large loft
-private balcony
-free parking
-Included in rent: water, sewage, trash

Private owner - discounts for long term leases (over 12 months) and NO increases when you renew. I have experienced firsthand having my rent increased at renewal and I want to provide a wonderful renting experience for others without fear of rent increases.

The unit is unfurnished but if you know Boulder, there are easy & inexpensive options for furnishing similar to how my photos are. :)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161654
Property Id 161654

(RLNE5838228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4763 white rock cir E have any available units?
4763 white rock cir E has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4763 white rock cir E have?
Some of 4763 white rock cir E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4763 white rock cir E currently offering any rent specials?
4763 white rock cir E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4763 white rock cir E pet-friendly?
No, 4763 white rock cir E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gunbarrel.
Does 4763 white rock cir E offer parking?
Yes, 4763 white rock cir E does offer parking.
Does 4763 white rock cir E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4763 white rock cir E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4763 white rock cir E have a pool?
No, 4763 white rock cir E does not have a pool.
Does 4763 white rock cir E have accessible units?
No, 4763 white rock cir E does not have accessible units.
Does 4763 white rock cir E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4763 white rock cir E has units with dishwashers.
Does 4763 white rock cir E have units with air conditioning?
No, 4763 white rock cir E does not have units with air conditioning.
