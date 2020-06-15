4763 white rock cir E

Amenities
Unit E Available 07/01/20 Updated 2 bed 2 bath with loft, garage & balcony - Property Id: 161654
Note this listing is for the entire condo, not just a bedroom. :)
Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with balcony & a loft for rent. Free off-street parking.
-renovated condo
-smart lock on front door for keyless entry
-surrounded in a park like setting with 800 trees
-brand new bamboo hardwood flooring
-updated, very large kitchen
-two bathrooms, master bathroom brand new 2019
-new washer/dryer in unit
-large loft
-private balcony
-free parking
-Included in rent: water, sewage, trash
Private owner - discounts for long term leases (over 12 months) and NO increases when you renew. I have experienced firsthand having my rent increased at renewal and I want to provide a wonderful renting experience for others without fear of rent increases.
The unit is unfurnished but if you know Boulder, there are easy & inexpensive options for furnishing similar to how my photos are. :)
