Bridgwater

Lease Length: 2-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Utility billing fee: $3.85/month;
Trash: $10/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Akita, Canary Dog, Doberman Pinscher, Karelian Bear Dog, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Russo-European Lalka, and American Stafford Shire Terrior
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: attached single car garage included in all units