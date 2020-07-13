All apartments in Greenwood Village
Bridgwater

6401 S Boston St · (720) 907-1006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Welcome to Bridgwater. Waived Application Fee & Administration Fee with Approval!
Location

6401 S Boston St, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit S105 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,679

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Unit S102 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,679

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Unit S103 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,719

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit Y205 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,106

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Unit K101 · Avail. now

$2,251

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridgwater.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
online portal
Nestled in the sanctuary of a 26-acre wetland, Bridgwater offers you unsurpassed living in the beauty of Southeast Denver. Life at Bridgwater is a blend of convenience and contemporary living in an ideal location. Each home is crafted for the utmost comfort, with great features like attached garages, modern kitchens, bay windows, and spacious living rooms. Enjoy cozy bedrooms with walk-in closets and bathrooms with roman oval tubs.

With its location in the heart of Greenwood Village, Bridgwater makes it easy for you to discover a wide variety of stores, specialty shops and restaurants. Spend the afternoon exploring at one of the many nearby parks filled with playgrounds and natural trails.

You’re also within easy access to the I-25, I-225, C-470 freeways, and just a short drive from downtown Denver. It’s no wonder Bridgwater is one of the most desirable rental apartments in Denver.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Utility billing fee: $3.85/month; Trash: $10/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Akita, Canary Dog, Doberman Pinscher, Karelian Bear Dog, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Russo-European Lalka, and American Stafford Shire Terrior
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: attached single car garage included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bridgwater have any available units?
Bridgwater has 5 units available starting at $1,679 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bridgwater have?
Some of Bridgwater's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridgwater currently offering any rent specials?
Bridgwater is offering the following rent specials: Welcome to Bridgwater. Waived Application Fee & Administration Fee with Approval!
Is Bridgwater pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridgwater is pet friendly.
Does Bridgwater offer parking?
Yes, Bridgwater offers parking.
Does Bridgwater have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bridgwater does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridgwater have a pool?
Yes, Bridgwater has a pool.
Does Bridgwater have accessible units?
No, Bridgwater does not have accessible units.
Does Bridgwater have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bridgwater has units with dishwashers.
Does Bridgwater have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bridgwater has units with air conditioning.
