Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup extra storage oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments fire pit online portal

Nestled in the sanctuary of a 26-acre wetland, Bridgwater offers you unsurpassed living in the beauty of Southeast Denver. Life at Bridgwater is a blend of convenience and contemporary living in an ideal location. Each home is crafted for the utmost comfort, with great features like attached garages, modern kitchens, bay windows, and spacious living rooms. Enjoy cozy bedrooms with walk-in closets and bathrooms with roman oval tubs.



With its location in the heart of Greenwood Village, Bridgwater makes it easy for you to discover a wide variety of stores, specialty shops and restaurants. Spend the afternoon exploring at one of the many nearby parks filled with playgrounds and natural trails.



You’re also within easy access to the I-25, I-225, C-470 freeways, and just a short drive from downtown Denver. It’s no wonder Bridgwater is one of the most desirable rental apartments in Denver.