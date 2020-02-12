All apartments in Greeley
7706 23rd Street Road

7706 23rd Street Road · (720) 943-7050
Location

7706 23rd Street Road, Greeley, CO 80634

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3108 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Large sunny ranch! Private master on one side of home with large attached bath & walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms on other side of home. Open floor plan w/large living area, kitchen & dining. Laundry room is large with countertop for folding. This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7706 23rd Street Road have any available units?
7706 23rd Street Road has a unit available for $2,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7706 23rd Street Road have?
Some of 7706 23rd Street Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7706 23rd Street Road currently offering any rent specials?
7706 23rd Street Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7706 23rd Street Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7706 23rd Street Road is pet friendly.
Does 7706 23rd Street Road offer parking?
No, 7706 23rd Street Road does not offer parking.
Does 7706 23rd Street Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7706 23rd Street Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7706 23rd Street Road have a pool?
No, 7706 23rd Street Road does not have a pool.
Does 7706 23rd Street Road have accessible units?
No, 7706 23rd Street Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7706 23rd Street Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7706 23rd Street Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7706 23rd Street Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7706 23rd Street Road does not have units with air conditioning.
