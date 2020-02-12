6915 West 3rd Street

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1833218.



**** NEW flooring matching the kitchen will be installed before move-in ****



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in NW Greeley will welcome you with 1,237 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, an island, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, washer and dryer hookups, and an storage room on the balcony that has a window and heat. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the balcony, clubhouse, fitness center, or pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Walmart, Safeway, King Soopers West, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Schools in the Greeley School District; 6 Winograd, Franklin, and Northridge.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes cable TV, water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



