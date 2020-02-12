All apartments in Greeley
Greeley, CO
6915 West 3rd Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:37 PM

6915 West 3rd Street

6915 3rd Street ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6915 3rd Street, Greeley, CO 80634

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 313 · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1237 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1833218.

**** NEW flooring matching the kitchen will be installed before move-in ****

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in NW Greeley will welcome you with 1,237 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, an island, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, washer and dryer hookups, and an storage room on the balcony that has a window and heat. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the balcony, clubhouse, fitness center, or pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Walmart, Safeway, King Soopers West, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Schools in the Greeley School District; 6 Winograd, Franklin, and Northridge.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes cable TV, water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.970rent.com
970-400-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6915 West 3rd Street have any available units?
6915 West 3rd Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6915 West 3rd Street have?
Some of 6915 West 3rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6915 West 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
6915 West 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6915 West 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 6915 West 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greeley.
Does 6915 West 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 6915 West 3rd Street does offer parking.
Does 6915 West 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6915 West 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6915 West 3rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 6915 West 3rd Street has a pool.
Does 6915 West 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 6915 West 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6915 West 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6915 West 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6915 West 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6915 West 3rd Street has units with air conditioning.
