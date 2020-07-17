All apartments in Greeley
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:56 AM

6915 W 3rd Street

6915 3rd Street · (970) 236-7904
Location

6915 3rd Street, Greeley, CO 80634

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit #312 · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Available NOW! This lovely 2-bed/2-bath condo in west Greeley is sure to impress! The unit is located within the Summer Park HOA and is perfect for someone seeking 'resort-style living', as the community shares a wonderful clubhouse with a swimming pool, hot tub, exercise center, and great room for special events. This clean second-story unit was built in 2016 and features an open concept living area that leads into a kitchen with 42" custom cabinets, large island, and black appliance package. The dining area leads directly to the north-facing balcony, perfect for morning coffee. Two bedrooms and two full baths are located on the south end of the unit, including the master bedroom with a walk-in closet and beautiful 4-piece master bath. This unit also includes also has central A/C, cable TV, an attached 1-car garage with lots of storage, and an in-unit laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer! Easy access to Hwy 34, Boomerang Golf Course, and the Poudre Trail! Don't miss it!

** Offered by His House Property Management, www.HisHousePM.com
** Visit our website today to complete an online rental application
** To request a showing, please call or text 970-236-7904
** Due to COVID-19, please view the video tour prior to requesting an in-person showing
** No Smoking
** 12-Month Lease
** Available for immediate move-in
** Tenant pays gas & electric
** No Pets

Amenities: Swimming Pool, Hot Tub, Clubhouse, Exercise Room, Community Park, Theatre Room, Cable TV

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6915 W 3rd Street have any available units?
6915 W 3rd Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6915 W 3rd Street have?
Some of 6915 W 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6915 W 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
6915 W 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6915 W 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 6915 W 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greeley.
Does 6915 W 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 6915 W 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 6915 W 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6915 W 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6915 W 3rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 6915 W 3rd Street has a pool.
Does 6915 W 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 6915 W 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6915 W 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6915 W 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6915 W 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6915 W 3rd Street has units with air conditioning.
