6915 W 3rd Street

Available NOW! This lovely 2-bed/2-bath condo in west Greeley is sure to impress! The unit is located within the Summer Park HOA and is perfect for someone seeking 'resort-style living', as the community shares a wonderful clubhouse with a swimming pool, hot tub, exercise center, and great room for special events. This clean second-story unit was built in 2016 and features an open concept living area that leads into a kitchen with 42" custom cabinets, large island, and black appliance package. The dining area leads directly to the north-facing balcony, perfect for morning coffee. Two bedrooms and two full baths are located on the south end of the unit, including the master bedroom with a walk-in closet and beautiful 4-piece master bath. This unit also includes also has central A/C, cable TV, an attached 1-car garage with lots of storage, and an in-unit laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer! Easy access to Hwy 34, Boomerang Golf Course, and the Poudre Trail! Don't miss it!



** Offered by His House Property Management, www.HisHousePM.com

** Visit our website today to complete an online rental application

** To request a showing, please call or text 970-236-7904

** Due to COVID-19, please view the video tour prior to requesting an in-person showing

** No Smoking

** 12-Month Lease

** Available for immediate move-in

** Tenant pays gas & electric

** No Pets



