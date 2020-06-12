All apartments in Greeley
5551 W 29th Street 3411

5551 29th Street · (970) 518-7380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5551 29th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3411 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Greeley 2Bedroom/2Bath/2Parking - $1400 - Property Id: 309286

Spacious 2 Bedroom\2 Bath\2 Parking (1 car detached garage/+1 reserved spot) condo located on the 1st floor. This is a corner unit located closest to the club house that is equipped with a gym, pool, hot tub, and private party room (available upon request). Both bedrooms have large closets for maximum storage and the master bedroom has a full private bath. The kitchen has an open layout that flows naturally into the living room and also has a walk out patio (perfect size for two chairs, a small table, and a grill). The unit comes with a washer and dryer, central air/heat, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and is cable/internet ready. This property provides snow removal, lawn maintenance, trash removal, and exterior cleaning. The unit is conveniently located in Greeley off of 47th Ave and Highway 34 near shopping centers and restaurants. Quiet neighborhood with a lot of amenities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5551-w-29th-street-greeley-co-unit-3411/309286
Property Id 309286

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5939135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5551 W 29th Street 3411 have any available units?
5551 W 29th Street 3411 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5551 W 29th Street 3411 have?
Some of 5551 W 29th Street 3411's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5551 W 29th Street 3411 currently offering any rent specials?
5551 W 29th Street 3411 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5551 W 29th Street 3411 pet-friendly?
No, 5551 W 29th Street 3411 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greeley.
Does 5551 W 29th Street 3411 offer parking?
Yes, 5551 W 29th Street 3411 offers parking.
Does 5551 W 29th Street 3411 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5551 W 29th Street 3411 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5551 W 29th Street 3411 have a pool?
Yes, 5551 W 29th Street 3411 has a pool.
Does 5551 W 29th Street 3411 have accessible units?
No, 5551 W 29th Street 3411 does not have accessible units.
Does 5551 W 29th Street 3411 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5551 W 29th Street 3411 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5551 W 29th Street 3411 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5551 W 29th Street 3411 has units with air conditioning.
