5551 W 29th Street 3411

Spacious 2 Bedroom\2 Bath\2 Parking (1 car detached garage/+1 reserved spot) condo located on the 1st floor. This is a corner unit located closest to the club house that is equipped with a gym, pool, hot tub, and private party room (available upon request). Both bedrooms have large closets for maximum storage and the master bedroom has a full private bath. The kitchen has an open layout that flows naturally into the living room and also has a walk out patio (perfect size for two chairs, a small table, and a grill). The unit comes with a washer and dryer, central air/heat, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and is cable/internet ready. This property provides snow removal, lawn maintenance, trash removal, and exterior cleaning. The unit is conveniently located in Greeley off of 47th Ave and Highway 34 near shopping centers and restaurants. Quiet neighborhood with a lot of amenities.

No Pets Allowed



