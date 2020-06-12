All apartments in Greeley
4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523

4672 West 20th Street Road · (970) 396-7248
Location

4672 West 20th Street Road, Greeley, CO 80634
28th St - 35th Ave

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 3 bath, vaulted ceilings, and includes all kitchen appliances. Gas fireplace, large master bedroom with 5 piece master bath and walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom has private bath also. Oversized deck off great room overlooks green belt, plus 2 car oversized attached garage. Please, no pets or smokers.
2 Bedroom, 3 Bath, vaulted ceilings, and includes all kitchen appliances. Gas fireplace, large master bedroom with 5 piece master bath and walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom has private bath also. Covered deck off great room plus 2 car oversized attached garage. Close to shopping, easy access to highway 34, 2 blocks from Aims Community College. Call 970-396-7248 for more information, no smokers or pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523 have any available units?
4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523 has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523 have?
Some of 4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523 currently offering any rent specials?
4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523 is pet friendly.
Does 4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523 offer parking?
Yes, 4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523 offers parking.
Does 4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523 have a pool?
No, 4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523 does not have a pool.
Does 4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523 have accessible units?
No, 4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523 does not have accessible units.
Does 4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523 does not have units with air conditioning.
