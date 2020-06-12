4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Bedroom, 3 bath, vaulted ceilings, and includes all kitchen appliances. Gas fireplace, large master bedroom with 5 piece master bath and walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom has private bath also. Oversized deck off great room overlooks green belt, plus 2 car oversized attached garage. Please, no pets or smokers.

2 Bedroom, 3 Bath, vaulted ceilings, and includes all kitchen appliances. Gas fireplace, large master bedroom with 5 piece master bath and walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom has private bath also. Covered deck off great room plus 2 car oversized attached garage. Close to shopping, easy access to highway 34, 2 blocks from Aims Community College. Call 970-396-7248 for more information, no smokers or pets.