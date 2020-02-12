Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3625 W 29th St #4 Available 08/06/20 Great 3-Bed 2.5 bath Townhome style Condo, waiting for you - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**



*3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom

*Located Right of off Hwy 34

*Attached 2 Car Garage with 2 Remotes

*1591 square feet

*Appliances Included: Oven/Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave

*Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups

*Window Coverings Included

*Private Fenced in Patio

*Forced Air Heat

*Central A/C

*HOA covers Snow Removal and Landscaping Outside of Unit's Fenced Areas

*HOA pays water/sewer and trash

*Tenant Sets Up and Pays Gas and Electric Separately

*Up to Two Pets Allowed with $300.00 non-refundable pet fee



Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome Style Condo with 2 car attached garage. This home also features a fenced in front patio, all kitchen appliances, and washer/dryer hook-ups. The living room includes a gas fireplace. Open kitchen and dining area. Tenant pays gas and electric only. HOA covers water/sewer and trash. Forced air heat and central A/C. Up to two pets allowed with $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. Maximum of 2 pets allowed per HOA covenants. RES52720



To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9356



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**



(RLNE2298493)