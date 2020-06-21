All apartments in Greeley
Find more places like 2203 9 Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greeley, CO
/
2203 9 Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:10 AM

2203 9 Avenue

2203 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greeley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2203 9th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Basement unit of a house. Close to UNC! Full kitchen, W/D included! Tenants pay utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 9 Avenue have any available units?
2203 9 Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greeley, CO.
Is 2203 9 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2203 9 Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 9 Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2203 9 Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greeley.
Does 2203 9 Avenue offer parking?
No, 2203 9 Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2203 9 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 9 Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 9 Avenue have a pool?
No, 2203 9 Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2203 9 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2203 9 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 9 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2203 9 Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2203 9 Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2203 9 Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80631
Franklin Flats
3208 W 7th St
Greeley, CO 80634
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd
Greeley, CO 80634
Greeley Apartments
1515 7th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80631
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
Royal Gardens
2101 22nd Ave
Greeley, CO 80631
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St
Greeley, CO 80634

Similar Pages

Greeley 1 BedroomsGreeley 2 Bedrooms
Greeley Apartments with ParkingGreeley Dog Friendly Apartments
Greeley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Greeley

Apartments Near Colleges

Aims Community CollegeUniversity of Northern Colorado
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College