Home
/
Greeley, CO
/
2203 9 Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:10 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2203 9 Avenue
2203 9th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2203 9th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Basement unit of a house. Close to UNC! Full kitchen, W/D included! Tenants pay utilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2203 9 Avenue have any available units?
2203 9 Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Greeley, CO
.
Is 2203 9 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2203 9 Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 9 Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2203 9 Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Greeley
.
Does 2203 9 Avenue offer parking?
No, 2203 9 Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2203 9 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 9 Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 9 Avenue have a pool?
No, 2203 9 Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2203 9 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2203 9 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 9 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2203 9 Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2203 9 Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2203 9 Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
