Greeley, CO
1620 9 Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:33 PM

1620 9 Avenue

1620 9th Avenue · (970) 506-0615
Location

1620 9th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 6

$980

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE July 1st! This apartment complex is right across the street from the UNC music hall. Walking distance to great shops!! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment has a very good size living room and kitchen, prefect for two room mates!! Apartment has a huge laundry room on the bottom floor. Tenants are responsible for gas/electric and cable/internet, No dogs please.
Great location close to UNC! Keyed entrance Tenant pays gas, electric, internet, and cable. Laundry room on site. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 9 Avenue have any available units?
1620 9 Avenue has a unit available for $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1620 9 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1620 9 Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 9 Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1620 9 Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greeley.
Does 1620 9 Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1620 9 Avenue offers parking.
Does 1620 9 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 9 Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 9 Avenue have a pool?
No, 1620 9 Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1620 9 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1620 9 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 9 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 9 Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1620 9 Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1620 9 Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
