1620 9 Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry parking internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

AVAILABLE July 1st! This apartment complex is right across the street from the UNC music hall. Walking distance to great shops!! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment has a very good size living room and kitchen, prefect for two room mates!! Apartment has a huge laundry room on the bottom floor. Tenants are responsible for gas/electric and cable/internet, No dogs please.

Great location close to UNC! Keyed entrance Tenant pays gas, electric, internet, and cable. Laundry room on site. No pets please.