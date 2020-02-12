1521 11th Avenue - 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available Now!



2 bed, 1 bath apartment, located near UNC with large closets in both bedrooms. Includes onsite laundry room. Off-street parking available in the back parking lot, space reserved for residents.



Residents are responsible for a prorated share of gas and water. Electric is in tenant's name and Landlord pays trash and provides snow removal/yard maintenance.



Resident required to hold renters insurance for entire term of lease. Property manager offers group policy or you may provide your own.



Property manager utilizes an online resident portal which will allow you to sign your lease, make rent payments and request maintenance and service for your apartment through an app on your phone, or by logging in to the resident portal website.