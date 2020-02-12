All apartments in Greeley
Last updated June 16 2020

1521 11th Avenue - 6

1521 11th Avenue · (970) 541-9691
Location

1521 11th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available Now!

2 bed, 1 bath apartment, located near UNC with large closets in both bedrooms. Includes onsite laundry room. Off-street parking available in the back parking lot, space reserved for residents.

Residents are responsible for a prorated share of gas and water. Electric is in tenant's name and Landlord pays trash and provides snow removal/yard maintenance.

Resident required to hold renters insurance for entire term of lease. Property manager offers group policy or you may provide your own.

Property manager utilizes an online resident portal which will allow you to sign your lease, make rent payments and request maintenance and service for your apartment through an app on your phone, or by logging in to the resident portal website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 11th Avenue - 6 have any available units?
1521 11th Avenue - 6 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1521 11th Avenue - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
1521 11th Avenue - 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 11th Avenue - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 1521 11th Avenue - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greeley.
Does 1521 11th Avenue - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 1521 11th Avenue - 6 does offer parking.
Does 1521 11th Avenue - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 11th Avenue - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 11th Avenue - 6 have a pool?
No, 1521 11th Avenue - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 1521 11th Avenue - 6 have accessible units?
No, 1521 11th Avenue - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 11th Avenue - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 11th Avenue - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 11th Avenue - 6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1521 11th Avenue - 6 has units with air conditioning.
