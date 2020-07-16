1405 15th Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

Ranch style home in the heart of Greeley! - You'll love this charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of Greeley. This ranch style home has over 1900 finished sq. ft and a finished basement. Hardwood floors throughout the main level and you'll love the kitchen and bathroom updates! 2 car detached covered carport, and lots of storage space in the basement. Tenant pays all utilities.

RENT: $1695

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1695



No smoking.

1 small dog negotiable, no cats.



To schedule a showing, call 970-686-6544.



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY PICKET FENCE PROPERTIES



No Cats Allowed



