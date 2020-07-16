1405 15th Ave.

Amenities
Ranch style home in the heart of Greeley! - You'll love this charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of Greeley. This ranch style home has over 1900 finished sq. ft and a finished basement. Hardwood floors throughout the main level and you'll love the kitchen and bathroom updates! 2 car detached covered carport, and lots of storage space in the basement. Tenant pays all utilities.
RENT: $1695
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1695
No smoking.
1 small dog negotiable, no cats.
To schedule a showing, call 970-686-6544.
PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY PICKET FENCE PROPERTIES
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4035180)