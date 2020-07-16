All apartments in Greeley
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

1405 15th Ave.

1405 15th Avenue · (970) 686-6544 ext. 2
Location

1405 15th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1405 15th Ave. · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1928 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
Ranch style home in the heart of Greeley! - You'll love this charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of Greeley. This ranch style home has over 1900 finished sq. ft and a finished basement. Hardwood floors throughout the main level and you'll love the kitchen and bathroom updates! 2 car detached covered carport, and lots of storage space in the basement. Tenant pays all utilities.
RENT: $1695
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1695

No smoking.
1 small dog negotiable, no cats.

To schedule a showing, call 970-686-6544.

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY PICKET FENCE PROPERTIES

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4035180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 15th Ave. have any available units?
1405 15th Ave. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1405 15th Ave. have?
Some of 1405 15th Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 15th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1405 15th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 15th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 15th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1405 15th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1405 15th Ave. offers parking.
Does 1405 15th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 15th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 15th Ave. have a pool?
No, 1405 15th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1405 15th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1405 15th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 15th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 15th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 15th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1405 15th Ave. has units with air conditioning.
